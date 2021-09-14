Board of Shree Cement approves setting up integrated cement plant and solar power plants

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power Solar Systems expands solar modules capacity at Bengaluru unit
Board of Shree Global Tradefin approves preferential allotment of 13.26 cr equity shares
NHPC awards Rs 188.19 cr EPC contract to Tata Power Solar Systems
Tata Power Solar LoA for solar power projects worth Rs 686 cr
Tata Power gains after solar unit expands manufacturing capacity
-
The Board of Shree Cement has approved setting up of an Integrated Cement Plant at Village Gothra in Nawalgarh Tehsil of Rajasthan and Solar Power Plants at various locations to meet the captive requirement of the Cement Plants of the Company.
The company's existing cement capacity is 43.40 million ton per annum (MTPA). During the year 2020-21, the utilization rate was 67%. The proposed integrated cement plant will have a clinker capacity of 3.8 MTPA and cement capacity of up to 3.5 MTPA.
The expected capex for the project is Rs 3500 crore. The proposed capacity will be added by quarter ending March 2024.
The company proposes to set up solar power plants having capacity upto 106 MWp to meet captive power requirements of cement plants of the company at various locations. The expected capex for the project is Rs 500 crore. The proposed capacity will be added by quarter ending September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU