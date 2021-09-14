Board of Shree Cement approves setting up integrated cement plant and solar power plants

The Board of Shree Cement has approved setting up of an Integrated Cement Plant at Village Gothra in Nawalgarh Tehsil of Rajasthan and Solar Power Plants at various locations to meet the captive requirement of the Cement Plants of the Company.

The company's existing cement capacity is 43.40 million ton per annum (MTPA). During the year 2020-21, the utilization rate was 67%. The proposed integrated cement plant will have a clinker capacity of 3.8 MTPA and cement capacity of up to 3.5 MTPA.

The expected capex for the project is Rs 3500 crore. The proposed capacity will be added by quarter ending March 2024.

The company proposes to set up solar power plants having capacity upto 106 MWp to meet captive power requirements of cement plants of the company at various locations. The expected capex for the project is Rs 500 crore. The proposed capacity will be added by quarter ending September 2022.

