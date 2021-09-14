Wipro Designit wins s 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design

Designit, a Wipro company, and a leading global experience innovation firm, today announced that it has won the Red Dot: Brands and Communications Design 2021 award for its interactive visitor centre for Digital Hub Denmark.

The Red Dot Award, an international design competition founded in 1955, recognises the highest quality work in brand design, communication design, and product design.

A jury of 24 renowned academics and design leaders select a fraction of all entries distinguished by their embodiment of the guiding principle, 'In search of good design and creativity.

Digital Hub Denmark, a non-profit organisation connecting international tech talent, start-ups, investors, and delegations in Denmark, needed a dedicated space for an interactive showroom, theatre, lounge, and co-working space. Recognized for combining sustainable design and architecture, Designit reimagined an old sugar factory into an inviting and interactive visitor centre that showcases Denmark's best and latest digital innovations.

