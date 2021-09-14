SJVN announces change in Govt. nominee director

-
With effect from 13 September 2021SJVN announced the cessation of Tanmay Kumar as Director on Board of the company w.e.f. 31 August 2021. Further, Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India has been appointed as Part Time Official Director - Government Nominee on the Board of the Company with effect from 13 September 2021 vice Tanmay Kumar.
