Board of Shree Global Tradefin approves preferential allotment of 13.26 cr equity shares

At meeting held on 12 May 2021

The Board of Shree Global Tradefin at its meeting held on 12 May 2021 has approved the allotment of 13,26,21,156 equity shares of Re 1 each on preferential basis at a premium of Rs 1.50 per share to non-promoters for consideration other than cash pursuant to share swap for acquisition of LSIL shares.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of 13,26,21,156 , the paid up equity capital of the company has increased to Rs. 1,27,21,26,621/- consisting of 1,27,21,26,621 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)