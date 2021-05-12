Board of Borosil Renewables approves rights issue to fund expansion plan

-
-
At meeting held on 12 May 2021The Board of Borosil Renewables at its meeting held on 12 May 2021 has passed an enabling resolution for raising of capital by way of the offer and issuance of equity shares of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore by way of a rights issue for financing the installation of the first phase of expansion plan in the form of additional manufacturing facility (SG-4) with a capacity of up to 500 tonnes per day at its existing location in Bharuch, Gujarat.
