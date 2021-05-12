Persistent to utilise IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation

Persistent Systems announced its intent to join IBM's ecosystem of partners using IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation to manage and modernize mission-critical workloads across hybrid cloud environments.
IBM Cloud Paks for Automation is an AI-powered portfolio that helps customers streamline business processes, automate tasks based on data analysis and continuously improve workflows that run centrally, in networks, and at the edge. IBM Cloud Paks for Automation, AI-powered hybrid cloud software solutions built on Red Hat OpenShift, offer enterprises a portable, flexible and secured path to optimization by automating business and IT processes to accelerate growth.
Persistent has nearly a decade of experience as a key development, support and deployment partner across the IBM Automation portfolio, including IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, IBM Robotic Process Automation, and other network automation solutions.
Persistent furthers its automation expertise with the Red Hat Center of Excellence, a dedicated unit that unites more than 2,000 containerized software and Kubernetes-trained professionals with over 300 Red Hat-accredited sales and delivery experts. This expertise helps clients deploy AI and automation in hybrid cloud environments to achieve their network operations and business process automation goals.
