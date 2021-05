Board of Shriram EPC to consider issue of equity shares to prospective investor

To also consider issue of NCDs to lenders against loans

The Board of Shriram EPC will meet on 19 May 2021 to inter alia discuss and consider issuance and allotment of equity shares by way of preferential issue to a prospective investor, and Non convertible Debentures to the lenders of the Company against their loans subject to obtaining necessary statutory approvals from the Shareholders, Lenders, Stock Exchanges and other regulatory authorities.

