Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company approves change in directorate
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company appoints MD & CEO

At meeting held on 04 December 2022

The Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company at its meeting held on 04 December 2022 has approved the appointment of Y. S. Chakravarti (DIN 00052308) as Managing Director & CEO of the company from December 5, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 10:11 IST

