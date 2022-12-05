Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company appoints MD & CEO

-
ALSO READ
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company appoints directors
DCM Shriram Q1 PAT spurts 61% To Rs 254 cr
DCM Shriram slides as Q2 PAT skid 19% YoY to Rs 128 cr
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issuance
Board of Vodafone Idea approves issuance of 42.76 cr warrants to promoter group entity
-
At meeting held on 04 December 2022The Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company at its meeting held on 04 December 2022 has approved the appointment of Y. S. Chakravarti (DIN 00052308) as Managing Director & CEO of the company from December 5, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU