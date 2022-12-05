AXISCADES Technologies allots 1.96 lakh equity shares under ESOP

-
AXISCADES Technologies has allotted 196,280 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each of the Company to 16 (Sixteen) eligible grantees under AXISCADES ESOP 2018 -Series 2 or Scheme.
Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 190,015,150 consisting of 38,003,030 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 190,996,550 consisting of 38,199,310 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.
