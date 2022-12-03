JUST IN
Aditya Birla Capital allots 43,181 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 43,181 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each on 2 December 2022 pursuant to exercise of Options under ABCL Scheme 2017.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 24,16,82,18,590 (i.e. 2,41,68,21,859 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 24,16,86,50,400 (i.e. 2,41,68,65,040 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each)

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 13:10 IST

