Aditya Birla Capital allots 43,181 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 43,181 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each on 2 December 2022 pursuant to exercise of Options under ABCL Scheme 2017.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 24,16,82,18,590 (i.e. 2,41,68,21,859 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 24,16,86,50,400 (i.e. 2,41,68,65,040 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)