Board of Quint Digital Media to consider terms of proposed rights issue

Capital Market 

On 07 December 2022

The Board of Quint Digital Media will meet on 07 December 2022 to consider and approve the terms and conditions of the rights issue including determination of the price, record date etc.

The company's board had approved rights issue of Rs 125 crore in its meeting held in February 2022.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 09:53 IST

