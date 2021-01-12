Board of SJVN approves fund raising up to Rs 2000 via private placement of NCDs

-
At meeting held on 12 January 2021The Board of SJVN at its meeting held on 12 January 2021 approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through Private Placement, up to an amount of Rs.2,000 crore, in one or more tranches. The funds will actually be raised, from time to time, with the approval of Competent Authority as per powers delegated in this regard, by the Board of Directors of the Company.
