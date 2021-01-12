TCS wins 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award

Tata Consultancy Services announced that its Intelligent Urban Exchange (IUX) for Workplace Resilience software won the 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award in the category 'Enterprise IoT Management Innovation.'

The IoT Breakthrough Awards showcase the innovators, leaders and visionaries that exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe. Nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the IoT industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

IUX for Workplace Resilience helps enterprises make it safer for employees to return to work amid COVID- 19 by combining risk analytics with key business relaunch functions such as workforce safety, regulation compliance, operational resilience, and customer engagement.

It is part of TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces model, which enabled its workforce of over 453,000 across 46 countries to work remotely in just a few weeks.

The software creates a safer workplace for employees with business-critical responsibilities that require them to be in the office. From concept to deployment, it took just four weeks for TCS to begin running the solution at its first location. Currently, TCS has successfully deployed the solution across nearly all its locations in 19 cities in India, and is doing so at key TCS facilities in the United States and Canada.

