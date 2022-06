Board of Solar Industries approves strategic investment in Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals

At meeting held on 06 June 2022

The Board of Solar Industries India at its meeting held on 06 June 2022 has discussed and decided to do a strategic investment along with its Subsidiaries in Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals, for the expansion of its manufacturing footprints in north India and has signed a non-binding term sheet in this regard.

Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals has its registered office in Delhi and its manufacturing facility is at Dholpur (Rajasthan).

