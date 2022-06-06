Board of Solar Industries approves strategic investment in Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals

-
ALSO READ
Basic materials stocks edge higher
MCX jumps after Sebi approves options on commodity indices
Tata Power Solar commissions 160MW AC solar project at Jetsar, Rajasthan
SJVN update on 1000 MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan
NHPC awards EPC contracts for development of 1000 MW solar PV project
-
At meeting held on 06 June 2022The Board of Solar Industries India at its meeting held on 06 June 2022 has discussed and decided to do a strategic investment along with its Subsidiaries in Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals, for the expansion of its manufacturing footprints in north India and has signed a non-binding term sheet in this regard.
Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals has its registered office in Delhi and its manufacturing facility is at Dholpur (Rajasthan).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU