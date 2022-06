Arshiya provides update on its FTWZ business

To commence development of 8th warehouse in Panvel FTWZ

Arshiya announced closure of contracts related to its Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) Business with key marque clients like DHL (incremental), BASF, Unilever, Vedanta, Hindustan Platinum, Ajanta Pharma, JSW, Korea Zinc, Germinaal EGS Canada etc., This is apart from many other client closures.

With a focussed approach on FTWZ Business, as a part of its ongoing business expansion plan, it will start the development of its 8th Warehouse in Panvel FTWZ of 3.25 lacs square feet in Q2.

