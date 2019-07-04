Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone raises USD 750 million

Allots fixed rate senior unsecured notes

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has raised US$750,000,000 by allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes ("Notes") in accordance with Regulation S / Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933 (comprising US$ 275,852,000 under Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933 and US$ 474,148,000 under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933) and applicable Indian laws.

The said Notes are expected to be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

