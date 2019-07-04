JUST IN
K P I Global Infrastructure gets approval for enhancement in solar power evacuation from GETCO

At 66KV Amod Substation, Bharuch, Gujarat

K P I Global Infrastructure announced that Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) has approved enhancement in solar power evacuation from 30MW to 70MW (30MW existing + 40MW additional capacity) at 66KV Amod Substation, Bharuch, Gujarat by KPI Global Infrastructure. The letter of Approval has been received from GETCO.

