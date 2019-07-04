JUST IN
PG Electroplast gets upgradation in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From Brickwork Ratings

PG Electroplast announced that Brickwork Ratings has revised the credit ratings of the company as under -

Long term fund based facility - BWR BBB+;Stable (Ratings upgraded)
Short term fund based/ non fund based facility - BWR A2 (Ratings upgraded)

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 09:46 IST

