Board of Sun Pharma has approved scheme of amalgamation and merger

At meeting held on 31 July 2020

The Board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at its meeting held on 31 July 2020 has approved the scheme of Amalgamation and Merger of Sun Pharma Global FZE (Transferor Company), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ("Transferee Company" or Company) and their respective members and creditors (Scheme) pursuant to Section 234 read with Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules and regulations made thereunder for amalgamation of Transferor Company into the Company subject to receipt of necessary approvals of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal at Ahmedabad and all other requisite parties/authorities as may be required to give effect to the Scheme.

