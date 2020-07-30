Board of Indian Overseas Bank approves capital plan for FY21

At meeting held on 30 July 2020

The Board of Indian Overseas Bank at its meeting held on 30 July 2020 has approved the capital plan of the Bank for FY 2021 that includes the issue of up to a maximum of 500 crore equity shares and to raise Tier II capital by issue of Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds up to a maximum extent of Rs 1500 crore.

