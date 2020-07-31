JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Capital Growth Fund to invest Rs 225 cr in Biocon Biologic

Capital Market 

Biocon announced that the Board of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics India (Biocon Biologics) has approved a primary equity investment by Tata Capital Growth Fund.

As per the terms of the proposed agreement, Tata Capital will invest Rs 225 crore for a 0.85% minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at an equity valuation of Rs 26,250 crore, or ~USD 3.5 billion, and an enterprise valuation of Rs 30,400 crore, or ~USD 4.0 billion.

The transaction is subject to standard condition precedents and approvals. Post the completion of this transaction, Biocon will hold 95.25% stake in Biocon Biologics.

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 09:08 IST

