Tata Capital Growth Fund to invest Rs 225 cr in Biocon Biologic

-
ALSO READ
NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of Biocon Research with Biocon Biologics
Biocon Biologics receives EIR from USFDA for 2 manufacturing facilities
Biocon Biologics receives EU GMP certification for multiple manufacturing facilities
COVID-19 impact: Biocon Q4 net down 42 % at Rs 123 crore
USFDA completes post-approval and GMP inspection of Biocon's small molecule API facility
-
Biocon announced that the Board of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics India (Biocon Biologics) has approved a primary equity investment by Tata Capital Growth Fund.
As per the terms of the proposed agreement, Tata Capital will invest Rs 225 crore for a 0.85% minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at an equity valuation of Rs 26,250 crore, or ~USD 3.5 billion, and an enterprise valuation of Rs 30,400 crore, or ~USD 4.0 billion.
The transaction is subject to standard condition precedents and approvals. Post the completion of this transaction, Biocon will hold 95.25% stake in Biocon Biologics.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU