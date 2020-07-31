Tata Capital Growth Fund to invest Rs 225 cr in Biocon Biologic

Biocon announced that the Board of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics India (Biocon Biologics) has approved a primary equity investment by Tata Capital Growth Fund.

As per the terms of the proposed agreement, Tata Capital will invest Rs 225 crore for a 0.85% minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at an equity valuation of Rs 26,250 crore, or ~USD 3.5 billion, and an enterprise valuation of Rs 30,400 crore, or ~USD 4.0 billion.

The transaction is subject to standard condition precedents and approvals. Post the completion of this transaction, Biocon will hold 95.25% stake in Biocon Biologics.

