Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers to consider NCD issue of Rs 500 cr

On 05 August 2020

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers announced that the meeting of Debenture Allotment Committee of the Company will be held on 05 August 2020, inter-alia, to consider and approve the issuance of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Cumulative, Taxable, Non-Convertible Bonds in the nature of Debentures to be issued on Private Placement basis, aggregating to total issue size of Rs.500 crore with a base issue size of Rs. 200 Crore with an option to retain oversubscription of Rs.300 crore.

