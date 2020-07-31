JUST IN
ITC allots 63.54 lakh equity shares under ESOS

ITC has issued and allotted 63,54,040 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each, upon exercise of 6,35,404 Options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 30 July, 2020, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1230,21,15,871 divided into 1230,21,15,871 Ordinary Shares of Rs each.

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 11:49 IST

