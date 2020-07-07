Board of Suzlon Energy accepts resignation of Group CEO

-
-
At meeting held on 06 July 2020The Board of Suzlon Energy at its meeting held on 06 July 2020 approved the resignation of J.P.Chalasani as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from the 7 July 2020. However, he will continue with the Company as a Strategic Advisor.
