JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NBCC (India) consolidated net profit declines 42.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Board of PNB to consider capital raising and opening balance sheet post amalgamation
Business Standard

Board of Suzlon Energy accepts resignation of Group CEO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 06 July 2020

The Board of Suzlon Energy at its meeting held on 06 July 2020 approved the resignation of J.P.Chalasani as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from the 7 July 2020. However, he will continue with the Company as a Strategic Advisor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 11:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU