Board of Suzlon Energy accepts resignation of Group CEO

At meeting held on 06 July 2020

The Board of Suzlon Energy at its meeting held on 06 July 2020 approved the resignation of J.P.Chalasani as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from the 7 July 2020. However, he will continue with the Company as a Strategic Advisor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)