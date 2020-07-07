Caplin Steriles enters into private label distribution agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals

For launch of five generic injectable ANDAs in the US

Caplin Point Laboratories announced that its subsidiary, Caplin Steriles has entered into a private label distribution agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for five generic injectable ANDAs in the US. The first product is expected to be launched shortly, while approvals for the remaining are expected in the next 12-18 months.

