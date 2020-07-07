Maruti Suzuki India partners with Axis Bank to offer car financing options

Maruti Suzuki India has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer easy financing options for the potential car buyers.

Axis Bank is one of the key partners of Maruti Suzuki for dealer inventory as well as retail financing solutions.

As a part of the tie-up, Axis Bank will offer attractive flexi EMI options to ease the liquidity and repayment stress of customers during these tough times. Axis Bank offers auto loans to a wide category of customer segments: salaried, self-employed and with or without income proof customers.

