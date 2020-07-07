Tata Communications wins award for excellence in service provisions

At Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards

Tata Communications received top honors at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards, with eight wins in the 'Company of the Year' category. All the awards were for excellence in service provision, underlining the company's dominance in the Indian service provider market.

Accolades Won by Tata Communications at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards:

Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year

Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year - Large Enterprise Segment

Managed Multi Cloud Service Provider of the Year



SDWAN Service Provider of the YearUnified Communications Service Provider of the YearManaged Security Service Provider of the Year - TelecomCloud Interconnect Service Provider of the YearVideo Managed Services Provider of the Year

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)