Tata Communications wins award for excellence in service provisions

Capital Market 

At Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards

Tata Communications received top honors at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards, with eight wins in the 'Company of the Year' category. All the awards were for excellence in service provision, underlining the company's dominance in the Indian service provider market.

Accolades Won by Tata Communications at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards:

Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year
Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year - Large Enterprise Segment
Managed Multi Cloud Service Provider of the Year

SDWAN Service Provider of the Year
Unified Communications Service Provider of the Year
Managed Security Service Provider of the Year - Telecom
Cloud Interconnect Service Provider of the Year
Video Managed Services Provider of the Year

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 09:34 IST

