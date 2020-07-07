PVR update on proposed rights issue

Right issue price fixed at Rs 784; Issue opens on 17 July 2020

The Board of PVR at its meeting held on 06 July 2020 has approved the following terms of the Rights Issue:

(a) Rights Issue Price: Rs 784 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 774 per equity share over face value of Rs 10 per equity share); and

(b) Rights entitlement ratio:7 fully paid-up equity shares for every 94 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date; and

(c) the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the Rights Issue as 10 July 2020 (Record Date); and

(d) Rights Issue schedule:

Issue opening date: 17 July 2020

Issue closing date: 31 July 2020; and

Last date for on market renunciation: 24 July 2020.

