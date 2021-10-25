Board of Swaraj Engines approves change in CFO

-
-
At board meeting held on 25 October 2021Swaraj Engines announced that Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 25 October 2021 has accepted the retirement of Rajinder Arora from the post of CFO and KMP of the company with effect from 31 October 2021. The Board approved the appointment of Mahesh Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 1 November 2021.
