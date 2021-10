TVS Motor Company partners with Bahwan International Group

For expansion of distribution network in Oman

TVS Motor Company has signed a tri-party deal arrangement with Bahwan International Group. As per the agreement, ARATA International FZC will be the new distributor. Building on this partnership, the groups will also explore other avenues of cooperation in Oman and India.

RATA International FZC, registered in the UAE, is a subsidiary of Bahwan International Group (BIG) - Oman, having a strong presence in the MENA region. TVS Motor ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies globally with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

