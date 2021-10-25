Tata Power becomes India's largest EV charging solutions provider

Tata Power now has a network of more than 1000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, achieving a major milestone in India's journey towards green mobility.

This network of 1000 public EV charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for Tata Power's customers across Offices, Malls, Hotels, Retail Outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range-anxiety.

In addition, there are close to 10,000 home EV charging points, which make EV charging super-convenient for the vehicle owners. Tata Power EZ Chargers ecosystem covers the entire value chain of Public chargers, Captive chargers, Bus/ Fleet chargers and Home chargers.

