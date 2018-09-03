JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Communications partners with CII to launch 'The Grand India IoT Innovation Challenge'

Reliance Infrastructure wins Rs 200 cr arbitration award against NHAI
Business Standard

Board of Tarini International approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

On 03 September 2018

The Board of Tarini International has appointed Jacob Kattuparambil Varghese as Additional Director (Independent) subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board has accepted the resignation of Ponnu Swami Sethu Seshan as Non executive Independent Director vide letter dated 15 September 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements