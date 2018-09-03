Board of Tarini International approves change in directorate

On 03 September 2018The Board of Tarini International has appointed Jacob Kattuparambil Varghese as Additional Director (Independent) subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board has accepted the resignation of Ponnu Swami Sethu Seshan as Non executive Independent Director vide letter dated 15 September 2018.
