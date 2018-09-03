Larsen & Toubro wins orders worth Rs 2654 crore

Across various segementsThe construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has won orders worth Rs 2,654 crore across various business segment.
The transportation business segment has bagged a new order worth Rs 2,095 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), for the construction of Package 10 of the Six-lane Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway (District Aurangabad: From Village Fatiwabad to Village Surala) in the state of Maharashtra.
This project is to be completed in 30 months and involves construction of 57.95 KMs of six-lane rigid pavement carriageway, 12.77 Km of service roads, 6.4 Km of cart tracks, 3 Interchanges, 1 ROB, 4 major bridges, 5 canal bridges,19 minor bridges / canal bridge, 79 culverts, 1 VOP and 49 vehicular/pedestrian/cattle underpasses.
The heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged an order worth ₹ 559 Crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for construction of the Thane Creek Bridge-III. The project involves construction of a 1.837 Km dual bridge across the Thane Creek Channel connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
This will be the third bridge to be constructed across Thane Creek channel with the existing Bridge No-2 saturated to traffic and Bridge No-1 being closed to traffic due to its poor condition. This bridge once constructed will provide seamless connectivity between Mumbai and Vashi.
