Larsen & Toubro wins orders worth Rs 2654 crore

The construction arm of has won orders worth Rs 2,654 crore across various business segment.

The has bagged a new order worth Rs 2,095 crore from State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), for the construction of Package 10 of the Six-lane Super Communication Expressway (District Aurangabad: From Village Fatiwabad to Village Surala) in the state of

This project is to be completed in 30 months and involves construction of 57.95 KMs of six-lane rigid pavement carriageway, 12.77 Km of service roads, 6.4 Km of cart tracks, 3 Interchanges, 1 ROB, 4 major bridges, 5 canal bridges,19 minor bridges / canal bridge, 79 culverts, 1 VOP and 49 vehicular/pedestrian/cattle underpasses.

The heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged an order worth ₹ 559 Crore from State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for construction of the Creek Bridge-III. The project involves construction of a 1.837 Km dual bridge across the Creek Channel connecting and

This will be the third bridge to be constructed across Creek channel with the existing Bridge No-2 saturated to traffic and Bridge No-1 being closed to traffic due to its poor condition. This bridge once constructed will provide seamless connectivity between Mumbai and

