Debt payoffs improves credit profile of Reliance Infrastructure

Brickwork withdraws 'D' ratings for Reliance Infrastructure's totalling Rs 468.70 cr

Brickwork Ratings (BWR) has withdrawn its 'D' ratings for non-convertible debentures of totalling Rs. 468.70 crore.

BWR has withdrawn the rating of D for the NCD amounting to Rs. 418.70 crore and BWR C for the NCD amounting to Rs. 50 crore of as the company has repaid the from the funds received from the sale of Integrated Distribution Business to

The company last week completed a transformational transaction of sale of its Power Business and entire proceeds was used to pay debt including the above mentioned The company had informed the bond holders that they would be paid out of the proceeds of the transaction.

Chairman recently said he expects top-end ratings for the company with the closure of the deal for the Integrated Distribution Business and drastic fall in debt liabilities.

