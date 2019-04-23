BEML ties-up with Syndicate Bank for financing of equipment

and have signed a MoU for financing Earth manufactured by

Under the MOU, will nominate as a preferred financer for financing its customers.

The customers under the tie-up arrangement will be provided loans in the range of Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 3 crore and preferential pricing by Financing Equipment of BEML will be covered under 'SPECIAL' scheme of the Bank.

Syndicate Bank and BEML expect to book business worth Rs.100 crore by March 2020 under this window.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)