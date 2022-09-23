JUST IN
Tata Steel, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla in focus
Business Standard

Board of Tata Steel approves schemes of amalgamation

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 22 September 2022

The Board of Tata Steel at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has approved seven schemes of amalgamation of:

1. Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company).

2. The Tinplate Company of India (TCIL-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company).

3. Tata Metaliks (TML-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company).

4. TRF (TRF-Transferor Company) into and with Tata Steel (Transferee Company).

5. The Indian Steel & Wire Products (ISWP-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company).

6. Tata Steel Mining (TSML-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company); and

7. S & T Mining Company (S & T Mining-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company)

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 09:19 IST

