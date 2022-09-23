Board of Tata Steel approves schemes of amalgamation

At meeting held on 22 September 2022The Board of Tata Steel at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has approved seven schemes of amalgamation of:
1. Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company).
2. The Tinplate Company of India (TCIL-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company).
3. Tata Metaliks (TML-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company).
4. TRF (TRF-Transferor Company) into and with Tata Steel (Transferee Company).
5. The Indian Steel & Wire Products (ISWP-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company).
6. Tata Steel Mining (TSML-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company); and
7. S & T Mining Company (S & T Mining-Transferor Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU