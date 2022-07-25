Jharkhand Launches Tourism Policy Offering Roadmap For Tourism To Thrive In State

Hemant Soren, Chief Minister, Jharkhand has launched 'Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021'. The policy aims to revive, renew and revamp the tourism sector of the state, to provide a different dimension and perspective as to how the world views the state of Jharkhand. It targets to bring out the marvels of the state that has an enchanting mix of old world charms and new age excitements. Jubilant Jharkhand embarks on a journey to register its place as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations by 2025. Addressing the launch of 'Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021', organized by FICCI, jointly with the Jharkhand government, the Chief Minister said that the Pandemic has been a challenge for people across the globe. Tourism sector has had the hardest hit. The government has tried to figure out the deterrents in the path of development and aim to do the best that we can for the betterment of our state and its residents.



The key aspects of the policy focus on providing civic amenities and adopting ways of beautification for sites like Deoghar, Parasnath, Madhuban and Itkhori. With its aim to elevate the potentials of religious tourism in the state, religious tourist units will also be set up. Further, with its ambitions to embrace eco-tourism and make tourist activities more responsible in nature, provisions are also being made to provide accommodations to tourists in forest rest houses and tree plantations along with development of eco-circuits like the Latehar-Netarhat-Betla-Chandil-Dalma-Mirchaiya-Getelsud circuit.

