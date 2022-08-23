Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 299.04 points or 1.63% at 18672.94 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.09%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.82%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.78%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.6%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.49%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.42%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.41%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.39%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.76%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 64.58 or 0.11% at 58838.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.05 points or 0.2% at 17525.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 154.56 points or 0.56% at 27999.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.5 points or 0.51% at 8751.29.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 837 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

