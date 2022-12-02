Board of TGV Sraac approves expansion of its caustic soda capacity

At meeting held on 02 December 2022

The Board of TGV Sraac at its meeting held on 02 December 2022 has approved the proposal of the company to expand its Caustic Soda capacity by 270 MTs and related Liquid Chlorine etc., products, AND also for expanding the existing Chloromethanes products capacity by another 100 TPD.

The estimated project cost of above schemes is at Rs.300 crore. It is also approved by the Board of Directors to the company to fund the project with the internal accruals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)