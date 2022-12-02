JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ashoka Buildcon bags NHAI road project of Rs 1668.50 cr

Ashiana Housing enters into development agreement for housing project in Jaipur
Business Standard

Board of TGV Sraac approves expansion of its caustic soda capacity

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 02 December 2022

The Board of TGV Sraac at its meeting held on 02 December 2022 has approved the proposal of the company to expand its Caustic Soda capacity by 270 MTs and related Liquid Chlorine etc., products, AND also for expanding the existing Chloromethanes products capacity by another 100 TPD.

The estimated project cost of above schemes is at Rs.300 crore. It is also approved by the Board of Directors to the company to fund the project with the internal accruals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 18:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU