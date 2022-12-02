JUST IN
Board of CCL Products (India) approves scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 02 December 2022

The Board of CCL Products (India) at its meeting held on 02 December 2022 has approved demerger of the marketing and distribution division of Coffee and FMCG Products of Continental Coffee, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company into the Parent Company, CCL Products (India) and approved the draft Scheme of Arrangement in this regard.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 18:53 IST

