Board of CCL Products (India) approves scheme of arrangement

-
ALSO READ
CCL Products ventures into the frozen foods category with plant-based meat products
Board of Hercules Hoists approves scheme of arrangement
Board of Forbes & Company approves scheme of arrangement
Board of Reliance Industries approves the Scheme of Arrangement
CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 17.13% in the September 2022 quarter
-
At meeting held on 02 December 2022The Board of CCL Products (India) at its meeting held on 02 December 2022 has approved demerger of the marketing and distribution division of Coffee and FMCG Products of Continental Coffee, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company into the Parent Company, CCL Products (India) and approved the draft Scheme of Arrangement in this regard.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU