JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Confident of achieving textile export target of USD 100 billion by 2030: Piyush Goyal

IOB hits 52 week high, jumps 57% in eight days
Business Standard

Board of Tips Industries approves change in CFO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 15 December 2022

The Board of Tips Industries at its meeting held on 15 December 2022 has approved the appointment of Sushant Dalmia as the Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company with effect from 15 December 2022. He will replace Sunil Chellani who resigned as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 14 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 12:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU