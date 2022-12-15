Board of Tips Industries approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 15 December 2022

The Board of Tips Industries at its meeting held on 15 December 2022 has approved the appointment of Sushant Dalmia as the Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company with effect from 15 December 2022. He will replace Sunil Chellani who resigned as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 14 December 2022.

