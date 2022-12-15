Air Senegal selects Rategain's AirGain product to accelerate its growth

RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Air Senegal, the national carrier of the Republic of Senegal, has selected RateGain's AirGain product to accelerate its growth in a dynamic market by getting access to accurate and real time market insights every day.

Air Senegal today is West Africa's leading airline carrier, expanded its domestic and international route network after launching in 2018 and later expanded into the long-haul sector with flights to Europe and the US.

The African aviation market is looking to adopt new technologies to compete better with global players as well as give the best deal to the customers.

To facilitate better adoption of air travel, thirty-four countries, accounting for 80% of the continent's aviation activity, have signed up for the Single African Air Transport Market, a 2018 open-skies initiative of the African Union.

Using AirGain Air Senegal will be able to track movements on all the important OND routes 80% faster to stay on top of market changes and give the most competitive offer to its customers. Designed to help revenue managers adapt to the post-pandemic world by offering critical market insights and competitive intelligence in an easy-to-consume and quick-to-understand UI allowing revenue teams across the world to make the right pricing decisions and unlock new revenue opportunities every day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)