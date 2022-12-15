JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Gulshan Polyols spurts on bagging orders to supply ethanol
Business Standard

KPI Green Energy bags order for 33 MWp solar project under CPP segment

Capital Market 

KPI Green Energy announced that one of India's leading solar panel manufacturing company, has given a new order for the execution of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) of a solar power project of 33 MWp capacity under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the Company along with 25 years of Operation & Maintenance and Land Lease Agreement, through M/s.

KPIG Energia , a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU