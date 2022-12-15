KPI Green Energy bags order for 33 MWp solar project under CPP segment

KPI Green Energy announced that one of India's leading solar panel manufacturing company, has given a new order for the execution of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) of a solar power project of 33 MWp capacity under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the Company along with 25 years of Operation & Maintenance and Land Lease Agreement, through M/s.

KPIG Energia , a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

