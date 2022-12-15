Camlin Fine Sciences allots 13,750 equity shares under ESOP

JUST IN
Camlin Fine Sciences has allotted 13,750 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each in accordance with the terms of ESOP 2018, on 9 December 2022.

The said shares have been listed on the Exchanges on 15 December 2022.

Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 157078746 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each aggregating to Rs. 15,70,78,746/].

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 09:07 IST

