Cochin Shipyard bags order to construct and deliver two Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels

Cochin Shipyard has bagged an order from NAVSHUTTLE 1 AS and NAVSHUTTLE 2 AS, Lysaker Norway, Companies in the Samskip Group, headquartered in Netherlands, for the design and construction of a total of two nos. of Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels with an option for two more vessels.

The total project cost for the firm order is approximately Rs. 550 crore and the first vessel is to be delivered in 28 months and the second to be within 34 months.

These ships can carry abt. 365 Nos. of 45-feet long high cube containers and are intended to serve the European Market where sustainable transportation solutions are in high demand.

