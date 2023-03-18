JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

HDFC Capital Advisors to acquire 3.59 lakh CCPS of Enviro Enablers India

Board of Titagarh Wagons appoints director
Business Standard

Cochin Shipyard bags order to construct and deliver two Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels

Capital Market 

Cochin Shipyard has bagged an order from NAVSHUTTLE 1 AS and NAVSHUTTLE 2 AS, Lysaker Norway, Companies in the Samskip Group, headquartered in Netherlands, for the design and construction of a total of two nos. of Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels with an option for two more vessels.

The total project cost for the firm order is approximately Rs. 550 crore and the first vessel is to be delivered in 28 months and the second to be within 34 months.

These ships can carry abt. 365 Nos. of 45-feet long high cube containers and are intended to serve the European Market where sustainable transportation solutions are in high demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU