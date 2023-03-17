JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NCLT approves HDFC- HDFC Bank merger
Business Standard

Tata Steel acquires 1.55 cr equity shares of Tata Steel Advanced Materials

Capital Market 

Tata Steel has on 16 March 2023, acquired 1,55,34,738 equity shares of Rs 10/- each at an issue price of Rs 12.81 per share (including a premium of Rs 2.81 per share), of Tata Steel Advanced Materials (TSAML), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for an amount aggregating to approximately Rs 19.90 crore (hereinafter referred to as the 'Transaction').

On completion of the above acquisition, TSAML will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 19:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU