Board of Titagarh Wagons appoints director

Business Standard

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 17 March 2023

The Board of Titagarh Wagons at its meeting held on 17 March 2023 has appointed Saket Kandoi (DIN 02308252) as an additional director on the Board of the Company to be designated as Whole-time Director (Freight Rolling Stock) with immediate effect for a term of five years, subject to approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 09:57 IST

