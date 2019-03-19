Board of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company recommends interim dividend

-
Of Rs 1 per shareUnited Nilgiri Tea Estates Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 15 March 2019, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity Share (i.e. 10%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
