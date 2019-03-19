Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Acyclovir Ointment

has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Acyclovir Ointment USP (US RLD Zovirax), 5%.

It will be manufactured at the group's Topical at

Acyclovir is an antiviral drug which stops the growth of certain viruses. This medication is used to treat the first outbreak of It is also used to treat of the skin and around the mouth (cold sores) in people with a weakened immune system.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)