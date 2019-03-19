Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Acyclovir Ointment

JUST IN
Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Acyclovir Ointment USP (US RLD Zovirax), 5%.

It will be manufactured at the group's Topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

Acyclovir is an antiviral drug which stops the growth of certain viruses. This medication is used to treat the first outbreak of genital herpes infection. It is also used to treat non-life threatening herpes infections of the skin and around the mouth (cold sores) in people with a weakened immune system.

