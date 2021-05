Trent allots NCDs aggregating Rs 500 cr

On private placement basis

Trent has issued and allotted 5,000 Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non - Convertible Debentures ('NCDs') of Rs 10 lakh each at par aggregating to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis on 31 May 2021. The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of National Stock Exchange of India.

The proceeds of the Issue are proposed to be used towards capital expenditure, refinancing of existing indebtedness, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

